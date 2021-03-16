'Just do your job, you cannot decide who manages TOR' - Energy Minister to Union

Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has sounded a word of caution to workers union over periodic agitations surrounding the operations and management of the Tema Oil Refinery, TOR.

According to him, the workers, irrespective of their position at the facility cannot dictate who should be leading at the fore of the company’s management.



“TOR is a strategic national asset, we will keep it so and ensure that TOR grows from strength to strength, anyone working here management or ordinary who thinks his activities will not lead to the promotion of TOR should find himself a better place to work,” Opoku Prempeh told workers when he paid a visit to the facility.



“I said it to the union leaders, and they did not love it, it is not the duty of the workers to tell who manages TOR. It is the duty of the management of TOR to ensure that TOR grows to become a profitable healthy concern, and if they are not up to it, it will be up to the owners of TOR to bring in the necessary change to affect that healthy relationship,” he stressed.

“And since the government is the only shareholder in TOR, the government will work to bring partnership in TOR that will help TOR grow not to help TOR break, and when those partnerships occur and I know they are going to appear very soon, we will not hesitate in removing stumbling blocks who want the collapse and hide under everything. We cannot understand where on your books people TOR have worked for, owe TOR as much as US$13 to US$18 million dollars and we cannot find money to pay TOR workers.”



The refinery has over the years been plagued with numerous operational and managerial setbacks. The most recent being agitation by union workers who demanded the dissolution of the board.



The workers said the board and its management have shown little commitment to the refinery's operations and a lack of a sense of urgency in improving the fortunes of the refinery.