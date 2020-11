Juwel Energy wins ‘BDC of the Year’ for the third time

Local downstream oil and gas company Juwel Energy has been named the Bulk Oil Distributing Company of the Year, at the recently organised 2020 Ghana Oil and Gas Awards (GOGA).

This is the third time the wholly Ghanaian downstream oil and gas company has won the award after it picked a similar award in 2018.



Juwel Energy is a Ghanaian Downstream oil and gas company that forges strategic partnerships and challenges the status quo so as to add value to all stakeholders through the trade, storage and distribution of fuels.



The 2020 GOGA is the seventh event organisers of the awards have held, to celebrate players in the oil and gas industry.



This awards ceremony remains the largest industry initiative dedicated to championing excellence in the sector.



GOGA assembles and recognizes achievements from local and international companies involved in the Ghana oil and gas sector that have played a defining role in moving the industry forward.



Below is the list of winners



GOGA 2020 WINNERS LIST 1.BEST GROWING OIL & GAS COMPANY OF THE YEAR PACIFIC OIL GHANA LTD



2.BRAND OF THE YEAR TOTAL PETROLUEM GHANA PLC



4.CEO OF THE YEAR [DOWNSTREAM] KWAME OSEI-PREMPEH- GOIL COMPANY LIMITED



5.CEO OF THE YEAR (UPSTREAM) CHARLES ADDO – MERIDIAN LOGISTICS AND ENGINEERING LIMITED



6.CONSULTANCY COMPANY OF THE YEAR AFRICA CENTRE FOR ENERGY POLICY



7.DEPOT OF THE YEAR TEMA TANK FARM- CHASE LOGISTICS



8.EMERGING BRAND OF THE YEAR ANDEV COMPANY LIMITED



9.ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION COMPANY OF THE YEAR MERIDIAN LOGISTICS AND ENGINEERING LIMITED



10. ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR (DOWNSTREAM) ZAKARI IBRAHIM - PACIFIC OIL GHANA LTD 11. ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR (UPSTREAM) KOFI AMOA-ABBAN – RIGWORLD GROUP LTD



12. EXCELLENCE IN CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY [DOWNSTREAM] VIVO ENERGY GHANA (SHELL LICENSEE)



13. EXCELLENCE IN CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: [UPSTREAM] TECHNIPFMC GHANA LIMITED

14. EXECELLENCE IN HEALTH, SAFETY, ENVIRONMENT AND QUALITY [DOWNSTREAM] PUMA ENERGY DISTRIBUTION GHANA LTD



15. EXECELLENCE IN HEALTH, SAFETY, ENVIRONMENT AND QUALITY [UPSTREAM] AI ENERGY GROUP LIMITED



16.HAULAGE COMPANY OF THE YEAR J.K. AHIADOME TRANSPORT & COMPANY LIMITED



17. INDIGENOUS OIL COMPANY OF THE YEAR [DOWNSTREAM ] PETROSOL GHANA LTD



18. INDIGENOUS OIL COMPANY OF THE YEAR [UPSTREAM] HARLEQUIN OIL AND GAS LTD



19. LPG MARKETING COMPANY OF THE YEAR MANBAH GAS COMPANY LTD



20.LUBRICANT PRODUCT OF THE YEAR TOTAL QUARTZ 9000 FUTURE OW20



21. MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR TOTAL PETROLEUM GHANA PLC- TOTAL LOYALTY SCHEME



22. OIL AND GAS INSITUTION OF THE YEAR RIGWORLD TRAINING CENTER

23. OIL AND GAS LOGISTICS COMPANY OF THE YEAR KODSON PLUS COMPANY LIMITED



24. OIL AND GAS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR MR. S.N DOWUONA OWOO-ADONAI SHIPPING



25. OIL AND GAS SERVICE COMPANY OF THE YEAR [SHIPPING] ADONAI SHIPPING LTD



26. Oil and gas service company of the year [LIFTING] JONMOORE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED



27. OIL AND GAS SERVICE COMPANY OF THE YEAR [CATERING] TRANSATLANTIC CATERING SERVICE LTD



28.OIL AND GAS SERVICE COMPANY OF THE YEAR [BUNKERING] AI ENERGY GROUP LIMITED



29.OIL MARKETING COMPANY OF THE YEAR GOIL COMPANY LIMITED



30.PETROLEUM DEALER OF THE YEAR GOIL BURMA CAMP SERVICE STATION



31. POLICY ACTIVIST OF THE YEAR INSTITUTE FOR ENERGY SECURITY

32. RECRUITMENTS COMPANY OF THE YEAR RIGWORLD INTERNATIONAL SERVICES



33. UNSUNG HERO OF THE YEAR STANLEY OWUSU-ASAMOAH –J.K.AHIADOME TRANSPORT & COMPANY LTD



34. UNSUNG HERO OF THE YEAR SHIRLEY TONY KUM- VIVO ENERGY GHANA (SHELL LICENSEE)



OVERALL 35. OIL AND GAS COMPANY OF THE YEAR-DOWNSTREAM JUWEL ENERGY



36. OIL AND GAS COMPANY OF THE YEAR-UPSTREAM TECHNIPFMC GHANA LTD



SPECIAL RECOGNITION 37. HENRY OSEI – YOUNG ACHIEVER AWARD 38. SENYO HOSI –LEADERSHIP AWARD



INDUSTRY EXCELLENCE AWARD 39. JAMES KWOKU AHIADOME



COVID-19 RESPONSE AWARD 40. MERIDIAN LOGISTICS AND ENGINEERING LTD