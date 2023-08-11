KMA releases about 100 impounded tricycles to owners at a fee

Tricycle riders in queue

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has started releasing the about 100 tricycles it impounded at the central business district to its owners or riders.

It noted that the recalcitrant owners or riders will be surcharged GH¢134 instead of the special exercise fee of GH¢500.



In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb Business, it said, "The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) as part of its Transport re-organization exercise commenced the restriction of tricycle operation within the core of the Central Business District from Monday, July 24, 2023. A designated enforcement team has since Monday, August 7, 2023, impounded about 100 tricycles as a result of the recalcitrant attitudes of the riders."



"To ensure serenity in the metropolis, the KMA wishes to announce its decision to release the impounded tricycles to riders from 12:00pm today (August 10, 2023). Owners/riders should visit the impoundment area close to the KMA office for retrieval of their tricycles," it added.



It would be recalled that the Public Relations Officer of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Henrietta Afia Konadu Aboagye, said tricycles of riders who do not adhere to the no operation within the central business district would be impounded.



She said the restriction of tricycles from operating within the central business district of Kumasi aims at addressing the congestion within the metropolis.



Speaking on the issue, the Member of Parliament for Asawase Constituency, Mohammed Muntaka, has called on city authorities to adopt a pragmatic approach to enforcing the directive.

He suggested that the KMA can introduce congestion charges as a way to sanitize the system.



SA/NOQ



