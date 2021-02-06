Kadijah Amoah appointed as CEO of Aker Energy Ghana

Kadijah Amoah is now the Chief Executive of Aker Energy Ghana

Aker Energy AS has promoted Country Director, Mrs. Kadijah Amoah as Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Aker Energy Ghana Limited, effective 4 January 2021.

In a statement issued by the company, CEO of Aker Energy AS, Håvard Garseth, notes that, the move shows Aker Energy’s commitment to become a fully Ghanaian operator managed and run by Ghanaian employees.



“This sends a strong signal that Aker Energy is committed to become a fully Ghanaian operator managed and run by Ghanaian employees. Mrs. Kadijah Amoah has as Country Director proved her drive, intellect and passion for her native country and the company and we are looking forward to her management of this transition”, he said.



It further notes that, Mr. Håvard Garseth, will continue to safeguard the technical delivery of the Pecan project while supporting Mrs. Amoah’s management of the transition to become a fully run Ghanaian operator.



Mrs. Khadijah Amoah urged Ghanaians to take charge of the vast energy resources the country is blessed with.

“For the Ghanaian people, we need to get in control of our own destiny and it starts with mastering the development and operation of the vast energy resources we have. The 700 million barrels of undeveloped oil in our block and the adjacent AGM block have the potential to transform Ghana, not only the economy but also the competence-base. The latter can also be applied over time in other sectors such as the renewables sector”, she said.



“I am humbled by this honour, but also glad that Håvard and his very experienced technical team will continue to support and safeguard the technical delivery until all technical knowledge and competence have been fully transferred to my home country”, she added.



During 2020, the technical team, comprising some of the most experienced subsea experts globally, have reduced the breakeven estimate significantly through optimizing the field development.



“I am very satisfied by the strong work that the teams in Accra and Oslo have carried out so far. The technical fundamentals of the new concept are strong”, Mr. Garseth added.