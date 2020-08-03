Business News

Kantanka automobile starts producing low consumption vehicles

For years now, many Ghanaians have been urging the Kantanka Automobile Company to start producing smaller vehicles instead of the luxury vehicles it produces.

Their argument was that most Ghanaians who could afford low cost vehicles are not in position to purchase the Made In Ghana vehicle that is highly priced.



Finally, the Ghanaian car making company has come up with an answer.



The CEO of Kantanka Automobile, Kwadwo Safo Junior shared photos of low cost vehicle’s his company is developing.



He teased with a photo a couple of days ago.



Just a couple of hours ago, the CEO shared additional photos of the new brand of vehicle his team is working on.



He even added more details.

The new model will have a 0.8 consumption engine capacity which should be enough for the economic conscious driver.



He also teased the possibility that the vehicle could be a hybrid when he added that he is in love with electric “because it (is) the future.”



The company is yet to release more details with regards to price and other specs about the model.



Kantanka Automobile, is hoping to capture the economic conscious driver before global giants such as VW, Nissan and Toyota have already setup car assembling points or have planed to set up car manufacturing points in the country.





