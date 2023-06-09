Karpowership and Takoradi Technical University gives Subri River Reserve life with tree planting exercise

The Green Ghana Day was first launched by the government in 2021

Source: Karpowership Ghana

Independent power producer, Karpowership Ghana has partnered with the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) to plant thousands of trees at the Subri River Reserve to mark Green Ghana Day 2023.

The 3rd edition of the aggressive afforestation and reforestation programme that aims to help restore the country’s degraded landscapes was observed on June 9, 2023, under the theme: “Our Forests, Our Health”.



The staff of Karpowership Ghana partnered with engineering students of the Takoradi Technical University to undertake the exercise. The partnership was aimed at educating and imbibing in future engineers the need to preserve our forest cover and set the green economy on a path to recovery.



Head of Corporate Communications at Karpowership Ghana, Sandra Amarquaye observed that; “Green Ghana Day gives us the opportunity to exhibit our responsibleness to the protection of our forest resources and to demonstrate our commitment to leaving our children with a richer and greener Ghana. For us, all these efforts are geared towards achieving SDG goal 15 that is hinged on protecting our environment.”



“The trees we see around us play a crucial role in our survival and the survival of planet Earth hence the need to restore our lost forest cover. The engineering students from TTU are here with us. Our message to them and all who matter is that let's plant and protect our trees because when the last tree dies, the last man dies,” she added.

under the auspices of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, as part of a hard-hitting afforestation and reforestation agenda, to restore the lost forest cover of the country.







The Deputy Western Regional Manager of the Forest Services Division Mr. Frank Adomako-Kwabia patted Karpowership Ghana on the back for the effort and called for more partnerships and initiatives that aim to restore the lost forest cover of the country.



In attendance also were officials from the Forestry Commission, Firemen from the Daboase fire station.