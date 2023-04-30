Kejetia market fire: Chief of Staff directs MASLOC to provide soft loans for traders

Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare

Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has directed the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), to provide financial assistance to traders who lost goods and property following a fire that gutted the Kejetia market in the Kumasi metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

Kejetia traders on March 15, 2023, lost thousands of cedis to an inferno that razed their market and destroyed some 52 shops in the process.



Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia during his visit to the fire scene promised affected persons of the government’s financial support from the Ghana Enterprise Agency (GEA) and MASLOC.



To fulfill the pledge, the Chief of Staff after her earlier meeting with the leadership of the affected traders has asked the Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC in the Ashanti Region to provide soft loans for the traders.

This was disclosed by the Ashanti Regional Women's Organizer for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Ama Ampomaa on Friday, April 28, 2023.



She disclosed this to OTEC News Jacob Agyenim Boateng after the governing party presented some Ghc100, 000 to the fire victims.



She explained that the CEO of MASLOC has already begun the process and would soon meet the traders and present them soft loans.