2
Menu
Business

Kejetia market fire: Chief of Staff directs MASLOC to provide soft loans for traders

Akosua Frema Osei Opare Cheif Of Staff11112 Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare

Sun, 30 Apr 2023 Source: Antwi Boasiako John, Contributor

Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has directed the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), to provide financial assistance to traders who lost goods and property following a fire that gutted the Kejetia market in the Kumasi metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

Kejetia traders on March 15, 2023, lost thousands of cedis to an inferno that razed their market and destroyed some 52 shops in the process.

Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia during his visit to the fire scene promised affected persons of the government’s financial support from the Ghana Enterprise Agency (GEA) and MASLOC.

To fulfill the pledge, the Chief of Staff after her earlier meeting with the leadership of the affected traders has asked the Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC in the Ashanti Region to provide soft loans for the traders.

This was disclosed by the Ashanti Regional Women's Organizer for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Ama Ampomaa on Friday, April 28, 2023.

She disclosed this to OTEC News Jacob Agyenim Boateng after the governing party presented some Ghc100, 000 to the fire victims.

She explained that the CEO of MASLOC has already begun the process and would soon meet the traders and present them soft loans.

Source: Antwi Boasiako John, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Galamsey report: Ken Agyapong’s lawyer accuses Kwaku Baako of perjury
Prepare for price hikes on some goods from May 1 – GUTA to Ghanaians
NPP activist disproves Ken Agyapong's 'Akufo-Addo appointing northerners' claim
Sammy Gyamfi 'schools' presidential staffer on social interventions
Adams Mahama murder case: AG reacts to verdict delivered by jury
Col. Damoah eyes Jaman South Parliamentary seat
Majority leader questions Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report
NDC’s Baba Sadiq drags Coffee Shop Mafia over Frimpong-Boateng report
Ken Agyapong slams Akufo-Addo
It will be a curse for John Mahama to hold the state sword again - Koku Anyidoho
Related Articles: