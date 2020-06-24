Business News

Keta Port Project: GPHA seals contract with consultants

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has commissioned a team of consultants led by the German firm M/s Sellhorn Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH from Hamburg, Germany towards the construction of a new port at Keta in the Volta Region.

The other consultants are ProTeln Service GmbH, PSP Architekten, Ingenieure and a Ghanaian team from Yogarib Engineering Services Limited.



The appointed consultant is expected to expedite work to deliver a full feasibility study and master plan, including development and investment strategy for the Port of Keta. The first feasibility indicators are expected within seven months.



The execution of the consulting services contract—which was carried out via video conferencing– marks a major milestone towards the realisation of the development of the new Port of Keta.



Director General of GPHA, Mr. Michael Luguje, acknowledged the limitations imposed on all parties in the face of the virus pandemic and admonished the team to take all necessary steps to employ their best professional abilities to deliver the terms of the contract.



According to Mr. Luguje, the Port of Keta remains an important development agenda for the government and especially people around the project areas.



Director of the Port of Keta, Dr. Alexander Yaw Adusei Jnr., thanked the leadership of GPHA for their committed investment in the project and the successful appointment of consultants through a professionally well-conducted and transparent process.

He was hopeful that Volta Region will soon have a modern port and maritime logistics hub for the country as well as serving as the strategic cargo route through the eastern corridor to the landlocked countries.



GPHA has also issued the letter of Notice to Commence to the Consultant to begin the services officially in accordance with the conditions of the contract.



The realisation of Keta Port begins with the Master Plan and Feasibility Studies’ consulting services, scheduled to commence in June 2020.



Extensive multi-stakeholder engagement sessions are expected to be conducted during the feasibility study period, including market search, investment shows, etc.



It is anticipated that in the absence of any major delays attributable to the pandemic, the studies will be completed by Feb. 2021 with investment strategy plan for the port’s development.

