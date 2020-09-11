Business News

Key objectives in NDC manifesto will have 55% Ghanaian ownership of economy – Awuah-Darko

Kingsley Kwame Awuah-Darko, former Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR)

Key objectives outlined by the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, when elected, will see a 55% of Ghanaian ownership of the economy, Kingsley Awuah-Darko, a former Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has said.

According to him, Ghanaian ownership and contribution to the economy has fallen from a high Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 72% to a low of 20-30% under the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Speaking on Citi TV’s Point of View segment on September 9, 2020, and monitored by GhanaWeb, Awuah-Darko said, “So when a Finance Minister [Ken Ofori-Atta] comes on television to talk about the economy growing in reference to GDP, we as Ghanaians do not feel it in our pockets and that has created a certain breach of trust between the politicians and the people.



“The NDC manifesto has raised some very key objectives that we believe that as a matter of policy, we want to have Ghanaian ownership of the economy to about 55% because if you don’t achieve that, we would be looking at a national security issue because the problem of this country [Ghana] is poverty”

Awuah-Darko, however, admitted that being in opposition was purgatory and not hell for him, therefore was optimistic that the NDC will make a resounding come back in the upcoming 2020 elections.



Mr. Awuah-Darko was appointed as Managing Director of Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) in 2015 under the erstwhile John Mahama administration with his appointment coming as part of a restructuring exercise of the leadership of government at the time.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.