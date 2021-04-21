Kpone-Katamanso MCE commissions Municipal factory inspectorate unit

Solomon Tetteh Appiah, MCE, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly

Mr Solomon Tetteh Appiah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA), has commissioned the Municipal Factory Inspection Unit at Kpone with a call on officials to ensure companies adhere to the labour regulations.

At a short ceremony to hand over the office complex to the Factory Inspection Directorate, the Municipal Chief Executive said it was the duty of the factory directorate to ensure employees and their employers work together.



Mr Appiah called on the officials to clamp down on individuals who engaged in illegal activities, especially in the downstream petroleum sector and other corporate operations within the municipality.



“We have recorded about six fire outbreaks already this year,” a situation he said should be dealt with by the factory inspection directorate.



The MCE said it was important for factories within the Municipality to install fire extinguishers at their various workplaces, saying safety measures must be adhered to by everyone whether in the factory or at home.



Mr Appiah advised to visit every factory in the community and furnish the Municipal Assembly with the necessary data.

Mr Enerst Bekoe, Deputy Director, Policy Planning Monitoring and Evaluation at the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said it was the duty of the directorate to ensure a conducive working environment.



He said workers were not slaves and must not be exposed to industrial hazards, adding that the directorate would ensure decent work was promoted within the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality.



He said Ghana was a member of the International Labour Organization (ILO), therefore, high standardized industrial ethics were expected from both employees and employers.



“We would ensure safety protocols at the various workplaces are adhered to,” he added.



The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Factory Inspectorate Unit is located at the premises of the Municipal Assembly at Kpone.