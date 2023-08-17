Kweku Ampromfi appointed as new CEO of McDan Group

Kweku Ampromfi

McDan Group of Companies has appointed Kweku Ampromfi as Group CEO. His appointment took effect from August 1, 2023.

He takes over the leadership role from its Founder – hard-working Businessman, Freight Forwarding and Entrepreneur of the Year 2013, Entrepreneur of the Year 2016 and CIMG Marketing Man of the Year 2017 – Dr. Daniel McKorley, who is now Chairman of the group.



Kweku brings on board an in-depth knowledge of finance, investment, strategic management, global business dynamics and leadership. He is a finance, investment and strategic management professional with over 20 years’ experience in multiple industries of Africa and North America.



Before his appointment, he was the Founder, President and CEO of Ampromfi Group – an investment and management consulting firm focused on the unique challenges facing private and public sectors in Africa. At Ampromfi Group he leads the team in providing superior corporate finance solutions for originating, structuring and executing complex financial solutions which have raised over GH¢2.5billion.



Indeed, due to his highly skilled expertise in Leadership, Strategic Management and Negotiation, Kwaku has established deep relationships with large international partners in the global finance market to provide access to readily-available and much-needed financing for large public and private sector entities in the Power & Energy, Mining, Infrastructure, Construction, Oil & Gas, Power, Media, Manufacturing, Logistics and Agriculture sectors.



He has had rich expertise in delivering funds to clients – either as an Arranger or Advisor by providing debt, equity, re-financing, deal generation or bridge funding through Development Finance Institutions, Sovereign Wealth Funds, Private Equity Funds, Commercial Banks and Export Credit Agencies.



In fact, he has established himself in the finance industry by providing superior corporate finance solutions in originating, structuring and executing complex financial solutions, and a wide range of capital-raising structures for projects.

Prior to founding Ampromfi Group, he lived in Atlanta, Georgia-USA, where he founded GoGoHealth – a software startup developing web and mobile platform solutions for disease diagnosis. At GoGoHealth, he led the team in strategy, fundraising, design, marketing, promotion and delivery of products and services. Global conglomerate GE was an investor in GoGoHealth.



He was also a Project Manager and Consultant for Infosys Technologies, a 120,000-employee IT services company serving Fortune 500 companies, where he led teams in building multiple platforms and executing projects in emerging technology, application deployments, data analysis and strategic consulting.



Kweku is a former Research Associate at Harvard Business School, where his research focused on providing statistical analysis on stock options and stock grants of Fortune 500 executives. He is also a former US Federal Grant Reviewer, former Radio Talk Show Host, and a former Executive Director of Leaders of Tomorrow Foundation where he provided technical assistance to USAID.



He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, where he was also the Local President of the National Union of Ghana Students. He is a graduate of Harvard University and a Deacon at a multi-national/multi-cultural church – Agape New Testament Church, Accra. He resides in Accra with his wife Jan and their two children.



Kweku expressed gratitude and thanked the Group Chairman for the confidence reposed in him; but he however appreciates the huge task ahead of him and promised to work with the team to move McDan Group of Companies to another height in line with the company’s vision – which is to become a household name and leading Mining, Logistics and Private Aviation provider in Africa.



Equally, Group Chairman Dr. Daniel McKorley reiterated his commitment to supporting Kweku and the team in advancing the group’s vision – and more importantly, ensure that Electrochem (a salt company located at Ada that is the biggest in Africa) gets listed on the stock market in order to give every Ghanaian Investor an opportunity to be part of this significant investment; thereby creating more jobs for the citizens – significantly, within the local economy.