Kweku Awotwi appointed as board chairman of UBA

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Ghana, has announced the appointment of Kweku Andoh Awotwi as Board Chairman of the Bank following approval by the Bank of Ghana.

Mr Awotwi is the immediate past Managing Director of Tullow Oil Ghana Ltd and Executive Vice President of Tullow Oil Plc.



He has over 30 years of work experience having occupied various managerial positions in both national and multinational organisations notable amongst them being the Volta River Authority, Tullow Oil and Ashanti Goldfields Company.



He is expected to bring on board, his rich experience spanning several sectors of the local and global economy to support the Bank to attain its Strategic objectives.



Commenting on the appointment, Managing Director and CEO of UBA Ghana, Balogun Olalekan described Mr Awotwi as a consummate professional who has a deep understanding of corporate governance and businesses development.



“He will offer the leadership to take UBA Ghana to the next level towards becoming a dominant player in the Banking Industry in Ghana. Mr Awotwi brings a wealth of experience with a strategic vision for our organisation, and that will be critical to our ability to scale and meet the growing demand for excellent banking solutions for our cherished customers.”

On his part, Mr. Kweku Awotwi described his appointment as a new challenge which he is looking forward to.



He expressed his gratitude to the existing Board Members and the UBA Group Board for the work they have done so far in positioning United Bank for Africa as a relevant Bank in Ghana and the continent of Africa.



He added, “I am excited for what the future holds as we position the Bank as a dominant player in the financial services and banking sector in Ghana”.



As part of the Bank’s efforts to build a strong and vibrant Board for UBA Ghana, the Bank in 2019 appointed Francis Koranteng, Samuel Ayim and Ivan Avereyireh to the Board as Independent Non-Executive Directors while Mrs Abiola Bawuah was also appointed a Non-Executive Director.

