Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu breaks down government expenditure on coronavirus

Majority leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has given a statistical breakdown of the government’s expenditure on COVID-19.
Presenting the 2021 Budget Statement in Accra, he said the government spent wisely on COVID-19.
He explained that the government-provided financial clearance to employ additional 24,285 health professionals between March and June to help fight the pandemic.
“The drastic slowdown in economic activity led to a huge drop in domestic revenues, combined with a sharp and unplanned hike in COVID-related expenditures. In sum, this unprecedented crisis led to a sudden shortfall in Government revenues amounting to GH¢13.6 billion; and; an unexpected and unavoidable rise in expenditures of GH¢11.7 billion,” he said.
