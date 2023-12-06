L.I on 22 selected strategic products uncalled for - GUTA

GUTA President, Dr Joseph Obeng

President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Dr Joseph Obeng, has described the proposed Legislative Instrument (L.I) on the importation of 22 selected products as unnecessary.

According to him, though government wants the nation to be self-sufficient, measures need to be put in place and all loopholes must to be sealed before the roll out of the initiative.



Appearing before the Subsidiary Legislation Committee of Parliament on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, Dr. Joseph Obeng noted that the importation of the selected items were to meet the local demand.



He said, “We have to move slowly while we are trying to achieve self-sufficiency and do the right things. What is the threshold that qualifies a product to be restricted? Are we talking about 60 percent or 40 percent of production?"



"We have not been given all this information and that is why we have called that instead of putting any impediment on trading, they should ban whatever they want to ban, and we will know that the product is banned but putting restrictions on us because we just want to import to meet demand is uncalled-for,” the GUTA President bemoaned.



Meanwhile, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond said the import restriction bill on the 22 commodities aims at developing the country and encourage local production.



Below are the list of 22 items considered for import restriction:



Rice

Guts, bladders and stomachs of animals



Poultry



Animal and vegetable oil



Margarine



Fruit juices



Soft drink



Mineral water

Noodles and pasta



Ceramic tiles



Corrugated paper and paper board



Mosquito coil and insecticides



Soaps and detergents



Motor cars



Iron and steel

Cement



Polymers (Plastics and Plastic Products)



Fish



Sugar



Clothing and apparel



Biscuits



Canned tomatoes

