LIVESTREAMED: Ghana delegation holds press briefing at IMF, World Bank annual meetings

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, leader of government’s delegation will brief journalists from Ghana on the ongoing 2023 Annual Meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group in Marrakech, Morocco.

The IMF and Ghana on October 6, 2023, reached a staff-level agreement after concluding a first review of the bailout package which was accessed back in May 2023.



IMF Mission Chief, Stephane Roudet, speaking at a joint press conference in Accra noted that the agreement is subject to financing assurances and Executive Board approval before the funds can be accessed by Ghana.



Ghana is targeting to secure the second tranche of the $600 million package in November this year with plans to further engage bilateral creditors on the way forward.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance has called on its bilateral creditors to swiftly come to an agreement to enable Ghana secure the second bailout package of the $3 billion Extended Credit Facility.



