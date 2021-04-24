LIVESTREAMING: Ghana Beverage Awards

It is being organised under the theme “Inspiring Excellence in Ghana’s Beverage Industry”.

Source: Ghana Beverage Awards

Ghana Beverage Awards seeks to promote both local and foreign beverages as well as the participation of small-scale beverage enterprises in Ghana.

It is being organised under the theme “Inspiring Excellence in Ghana’s Beverage Industry”.



The Award scheme also serves as an avenue to bring together different industry stakeholders to deliberate on current happenings, the future of the Ghanaian beverage industry and discuss progress paths.

Watch the stream below:



