LIVESTREAMING: K. T. Hammond, Yofi Grant speak at Ghana Investment and Opportunities Summit

Wed, 7 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Day two of the Ghana Ghana Investment and Opportunities Summit 2023 is ongoing in the United Kingdom.

The third edition of the Ghana Investment and Opportunities Summit (GHIOS), which is taking place over two days at the London Hilton on Park Lane, from June 6-7 2023.

This year’s GHIOS had have Ghana’s Vice President, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as its keynote speaker, as he leads a delegation of industry captains and business leaders to showcase why Ghana should be the number one choice for investors considering doing business in Africa.

Trade Minister, Kobina Tahir Hammond, and Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, are among the dignitaries at the event.

Watch the livestream below:

