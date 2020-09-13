Business News

La-Dadekotopon market construction 90% complete – Isaac Odoi

File photo [A market]

Communication officer of the National Patriotic Party (NPP) at the La Dadekotopon Constituency Isaac Odoi has said the construction of the market in the area is 90 percent complete.

He said the construction delayed a little bit due to budgetary constraints. However, the project is now in progress.



“If you look at year-on-year inflation, if you calculate that to the 5.4 million, the future value is 7.6 million and that is inflation component, not to talk of the prices which relates to inflation and the exchange.”



Speaking exclusively to 3news.com on Friday, September 11, he noted that when the party inherited the project, it was 13 percent complete but currently about 90 percent complete.



But the NDC Communication Director at the La Dadekotopon Constituency, Nii Ako Sowah, claimed that the project was about 25 percent complete when they left office and not the 13 percent reported by the NPP.



“We did about 20-25% completion of the market. We stated it. We made all the drawings.”

The La Dadekotopon market started in the year 2016 by the then NDC MP and it’s still uncompleted.



According to both parties, funding for the market complex is emanating from internally generated funds from the community.



Residents of the community say that there are more problems in the community than the market complex.



Some residents who spoke to the news team said that the irrigation issues and street lighting in the constituency are critical issues that need attending to.



They state that they expect the new Member of Parliament, regardless of who wins, to pay more attention to the development of the constituency.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.