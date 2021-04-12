Lack of Transportation of goods by sea cited as hindrance to AfCFTA

AfCFTA headquarters

Lack of proper means of transporting goods to countries in the sub-region by sea is becoming a hindrance to the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

Industry players have expressed the need for government to provide reliable vessels that can aid in the transportation of goods to countries like Liberia, Gambia, Guinea, and many others.



Goods transported by road to mostly the landlocked countries are also faced with challenges due to the refusal of some neighbouring countries to comply with the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme, ETLS.

Chief Executive of B5 Plus, Mukesh Thakwani told GBC Business News that if these challenges are addressed, goods will be delivered on time and will boost trading and enhance the profit as well as the competitiveness of Ghanaian businesses in particular.



The African Continental Free Trade Agreement took effect from January 1, 2021, with Kasapreko being the first to trade on the platform.