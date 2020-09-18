Leaders of GPHA staff unions familiarize themselves with developments at IMaH

Some leaders of GPHA staff unions

Source: Eye on Port

The Junior and Senior Staff Unions of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority from both the Port of Takoradi and Tema have visited the International Maritime Hospital to familiarize themselves with progress of service delivery at the hospital which is one of the Business Units of GPHA.

The International Maritime Hospital (IMaH) is a subsidiary of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority which is a 130-bed ultramodern tertiary hospital, with state-of-the art medical facilities, located in Community three, Tema, Ghana.



It has been operating 24 hours, 7 days’ services for nearly two years offering general health care as well as specialist care services to clients.



The Chairman of the Junior Staff Union at the Port of Tema, Emmanuel Neequaye revealed that the familiarization visit will help them know the role they can play to continue to make the facility of choice for all and sundry.



The Chief Executive Officer of the International Maritime Hospital in an engagement with leadership of the workers’ union, said IMaH has been working tirelessly to position itself to serve the West African sub-region with quality care services.

“We reach out to the West African sub region to offer some unique services that may not be available elsewhere in the country,” he said.



Dr. Oppong disclosed that the International Maritime Hospital is well-advanced in preparations to finally conduct COVID-19 tests and revealed that, the world class dialysis unit as well as the conducive mortuary facility continue to receive great patronage.



“Now we have about 50 clients who come in to do dialysis, hooked to the machine for 3 to 4 hrs and when they are done, another set will also come in,” he cited.



The leadership of the workers’ union sought for continues collaboration between management of the hospital and staff to sustain the high standards set by the hospital.

