Let’s work together to build a sustainable, viable mining industry – Abu Jinapor

Samuel Abu Jinapor visited AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has called on stakeholders within the mining sector to partner with government in building a sustainable, viable and environmentally prudent mining industry in Ghana.

According to him, the vision of President Nana Akufo-Addo was the creation of a viable, sustainable and environmentally prudent mining industry for Ghana.



He said a strong working relationship between Government and the various stakeholders in the sector will help to make the mining industry become a tool for national development rather than obstacle.



Mr Jinapor made the call when he paid a working visit to AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine on Wednesday, Morning, March 24, 2021.



He reiterated that Mr Akufo-Addo had given him a clear vision and marching order which is the building of a viable, sustainable and environmentally prudent mining industry for Ghana.

He went to outline what was required in the partnership to make the President’s vision a reality.



Touching on his visit to AngloGold Ashanti, he noted that he found it necessary to have a first-hand knowledge about the workings of the company.



He pledged to ensure a conducive working environment for the various players in the industry to ensure that they contribute immensely to the development of Ghana.



Mr Jinapor is on a two-day working visit to the Ashanti Region.