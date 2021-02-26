Letting 'bon voyage' echo through Ghana, once again

Bon voyage

A consolidated view of the current COVID-19 pandemic situation reveals that its harsh brutality is gradually ebbing away. However, it is leaving a residue of strain and depression across the world economies and Ghana too is bearing the brunt.

The tourism industry of Ghana which contributes its considerable share to the country’s economy has also been badly hit and this calls for advisement. It is therefore imperative to promote the industry now with the following basic approaches.



* First and foremost, steps have to be taken to instill confidence among tourists wanting to explore Ghana



* Domestic tourism must be encouraged by restoring all the services that make travel a pleasure



* Clear travel-related information and facilities (particularly digital) must be provided to travelers (international tourists in particular need to be given undivided attention)

* Efforts to build cooperation between Ghana and other countries from where there is an influx of tourists must be prioritized



The process of granting visas must be simplified only to the extent of ensuring security within the country.



With these basic initiatives and optimism in place, Ghana will regain its charm of being a preferred tourist destination of the world.