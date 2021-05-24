Leverage on GSE's equities and fixed income market – Businesses, Investors told

Ekow Afedzi, Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange

Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) has urged individuals, investors and institutions to leverage on the business activities of trading the platform.



Ekow Afedzi believes that as business activity bounces back in some sectors of the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are numerous opportunities on the Ghana Stock Exchange. GSE.

Speaking during a visit to the Exchange by MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita, Afedzi touted investment opportunities in the equities and fixed income market as one investors could keenly take advantage of.



“As business activities are bouncing back in some sectors, retail and institutional investors should take advantage of the platform the Exchange provides, to invest their funds in equities and the fixed income market,” Afedzi said.



The GSE provides an added value platform for companies to list as a public company and raise long term capital through the issuance of equities and bonds.



As part of a its three-year strategic plan, the Ghana Stock Exchange intends to introduce new products such as derivatives, green bonds and others onto the stock market. This will in turn provide more liquidity and attractive investment options for existing and potential investors.