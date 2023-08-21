List of companies owned by CEO of defunct Menzgold

Photo of defunct Menzgold Ghana Limited

Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, has been in the news in recent times over the locked up cash of some customers of the defunct Menzgold Ghana Limited.

Customers of the defunct gold dealership firm have in the past, hit the streets of Accra to demonstrate and called on the government to help them retrieve their monies from NAM1 but this has come to no avail.



GhanaWeb Business in this article lists some businesses that were owned by the Ghanaian businessman, Nana Appiah Mensah.



Menzgold Ghana Company Limited



Before its closure, the company was into the buying and selling of gold, diamond and other precious stones. It operated as a limited liability company.



Brew Marketing Consult Co. Limited



According to reports, this company sold outsourced products from Menzgold.

Zylofon Media Company Limited



Zylofon Media Company Limited was undoubtedly one of the most talked about media companies after the young CEO signed some top musicians including Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, etc.



With its plush office located at East Legon, Zylofon Media had other subsidiaries such as Zylofon FM, Zylofon Music, Zylofon Movies, Zylofon TV, Zylofon Marketing and Copyright Office.



Narosa Hotel



It was also reported that NAM1 owned a business in the hospitality industry named Narosa Hotel.

Menzgold Espana S.L



Located in Spain and established on September 2, 2017, Menzold Espana S.L was operating as a construction firm.



Cheetah Security Co. Limited



This company as its name suggests provides professional security services such as man guard, executive protection, event protection, among other security services.



T.I.A. Holdings (USA)



Brew Energy Company Limited

Brew Realty Company Limited



