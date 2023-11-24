List of products government is seeking to restrict importation on

Tripe is known as 'Yemuadie' in Ghana

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has presented a bill to parliament, outlining the government's intention to impose restrictions on the importation of several key items.

The move is part of the government's broader strategy to boost the local economy and reduce the financial burden associated with importing these products.



The proposal, spearheaded by the Trade Minister, Kobina Tahir Hammond, emphasizes the negative impact of importing certain goods on the country's economic stability.



The minister referenced that the cost of importing these items puts a strain on the nation's finances and undermines efforts to stimulate domestic production.



The bill outlines a comprehensive list of items that could face restrictions if the legislation is approved.



In addition to the ban on the importation of tripe, locally known as 'yemuadie,' and rice, the following items are included, according to a photo shared on X by GHOne:



* Poultry



* Animal and Vegetable oil

* Margarine



* Fruit drinks



* Soft drinks



* Mineral water



* Noodles and pasta



* Ceramic tiles



* Corrugated paper and paperboard

* Mosquito coil and insecticides



* Soaps and detergents



* Motor cars



* Iron and steels



* Cement



* Polymers (Plastics and plastic products)



* Fish

* Sugar



* Clothing and apparel



* Biscuits



* Canned tomatoes



If the bill is passed, importers seeking to bring these products into the country will be required to obtain a certificate of clearance from the government.



This measure aims to regulate and monitor the importation of specified goods, ensuring that they align with the government's economic objectives of enhancing the local economy.



