Literacy in cyber security will enhance technological advancement - Dwan Jones

Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at (ISC)², Dwan Jones, is advocating for increased investment and education in cyber security programs particularly among the youth in Ghana.

According to her, this is vital to propel technological advancement and unearth IT talents which could play significant roles in key sectors of the economy.



Addressing journalists on the sidelines of the Slamm Technologies, ISC2 graduation ceremony of cyber security training for participants, Ms. Jones highlighted the benefits of cybersecurity literacy in Ghana and its potential impact.



She pointed out that the skills and knowledge impacted will help participants to navigate the digital space, understand the implications of human actions, and protect society from the increasing cyber threats in a rapid technological world.



“Holding partnership trainings will showcase what we can do in terms of cyber security and the opportunities it brings to us and our world. We need more young and eager people to become part of the global cyber security ecosystem,” Dwan Jones said.



She further charged the participants to ensure that the lessons taken from the training program will become vital for their development and especially to their communities.

Dwan Jones, however, reiterated the call on governments to continue to equip young people in the cyber security space through capacity building initiatives.



As part of this year's Cybersecurity Awareness Month of government, Slamm Foundation, the CSR arm of Slamm Technologies in partnership with ISC2 organised a free cybersecurity training for some 200 participants from across the country.



The training falls under the duo's 1 million’ campaign initiative aimed at significantly improving information, communications and technology (ICT) and cybersecurity literacy in Ghana.



The campaign also seeks to equip one million people with introductory IT skills.



