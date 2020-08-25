0
Business News Tue, 25 Aug 2020

Local Government ministry to update the press on MMDAs financial management

Hajia Alima Mahama Meet The Press Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister for Local Government and Rural Development

The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama is expected to hold a press briefing on the improvement of funding and financial management at the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs)

The briefing which will take place in Accra tomorrow, August 26 will outline measures being taken by government to strengthen the financing base of MMDAs to raise revenue locally for the purposes of undertaking independent development projects.

The sector minister will also offer insight on how government intends to increase participation of the citizenry in democratic governance.

