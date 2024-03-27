Locked-up Investment Holders Forum to hold protest against BoG

Dr. Adu Anane Antwi, Convener of Locked-up Investment Holders Forum

A group calling itself the Locked-up Investment Holders Forum are seeking to embark on a protest against the Bank of Ghana (BoG) on Wednesday March 27, 2024.

Convener of the Forum, Dr. Adu Anane Antwi said the protest is geared towards pressing on the Central Bank to address the issue of locked-up investments situated in BoG-regulated financial entities.



In a statement issued by the Forum ahead of the protest, participants would gather at NDK’s premises at 9 am and proceed to the BoG to present their petition to Governor Dr. Ernest Addison.



“The Locked-up Investment Holders Forum, a forum that seeks the release of locked-up investments in licensed financial institutions to investors, will hold a Public Protest tomorrow, Wednesday, 27th March 2024, to further press home the Forum’s demand on Bank of Ghana for the resolution of investments locked-up in financial institutions licensed and regulated by the Bank of Ghana.



“Members will converge at the premises of NDK at 9 am and march to the Bank of Ghana to have a meeting with the Governor on their Petition, and then to the Ministry of Finance to have a meeting with the Minister on the Petition.”



Read the full statement below:

PUBLIC PROTEST BY LOCKED-UP INVESTMENT HOLDERS FORUM



Dr. Adu A. Antwi



Convener

MA



