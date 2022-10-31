0
Lotto operators agree to pay 20% commission as ordered by NLA

Mon, 31 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Lotto Operators Association has agreed to pay a 20% Commission to its writers as ordered by the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

In a statement signed by the Secretary of GLOA, Seth Asante Amoani, GLOA and PLO have entreated its writers to accept the 20% commission noting to its members that refusal to comply with the directive will lead to the forfeiture of licence and banning of the operator.

"In line with the directive from the NLA, the executives and members of the Ghana Lotto Operators Association (GLOA) and Private Lotto Operators (PLO) wish to bring to the attention of its writers that payment on lotto commission is twenty percent (20%) effective 14th October 2022," part of the statement read.

Members of GLOA and PLO have assented their signatures in compliance with the Lotto Commission determined by the Governing Board of NLA.

Some of the Lotto Operators that have appended their signatures to the joint statement are Rand Lottery, Vision 2020, Asare Original Lotto, Alpha Lotto, Miwor Kakra Yebedi Nti Lotto, Makafui and Sons CO. Ltd., Accurate Giant, Home Co. Limited, Lotto & Lotteries Co. Ltd, Obiri Lotteries, Zinbax Construction & Lottery Services, Wulucky Ghana Limited, Zacdow Company Limited and Sadaco Business Brothers Ventures (SBBV).

