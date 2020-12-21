MTN 2020 Momo Awards: Haruna Mohammed wins ultimate prize for Northern Sector

Haruna Mohammed, received a 2020 Toyota Rush 4×4 as the ultimate prize

Hundreds of merchants and mobile money agents of MTN Ghana in the northern sector of the country have been awarded at the 2020 MoMo Awards held in Kumasi.

Mr. Haruna Mohammed, Chief Executive Officer of Quicktel Ventures at Buipe in the Savannah Region received a 2020 Toyota Rush 4×4 as the ultimate prize.



A total of 270 clients of MTN made up of merchants, agents and mobile agents received various prizes including mobile phones, tablets, laptops, television sets, motorbikes, and cash.



The awards ceremony which is held annually since 2014 seeks to reward the agents for their loyalty and commitment towards the growth of the company.



Mr. Eli Hini, the General Manager for Mobile Money Limited, a Subsidiary of MTN Ghana, said the company valued the contribution of the agents and would continue to recognize their efforts as a business.



He particularly applauded them for their relentless efforts to provide services for customers this year which had been challenging in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.



“We could not have come this far without your continuous support, hard work and commitment and I think you all deserve commendation”, he acknowledged.

He said despite the impact of the COVID-19 on businesses, agents and merchants stood their ground and ensured mobile money service became the most reliable financial transactions during the lockdown period.



The role of agents in the mobile money value chain, he said, had changed the face of financial service delivery in Ghana because they were easily accessible to the general public.



Mr. Hini entreated them to help MTN to weed out unscrupulous agents involved in fraudulent activities to clean the system for sustainable growth of the business.



He said it was important for them to do honest business and earn genuine commission rather than cutting corners for undeserved profit which could lead to the termination of their contracts.



He further entreated customers of MTN never to give out their pins under any circumstance, adding that MTN would only contact customers with 0243000000.



Mr. Mohammed thanked MTN for the recognition which he said would spur him to work extra hard in the years ahead.