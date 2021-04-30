MTN Ghana commits US$149milion in total capex

MTN Ghana's Head Office in Accra [File Photo]

Amid accelerated digitalisation, MTN has committed to spend US$149 million in total capex in the year to meet the demand of digital services and help maintain the quality and availability of service for its data and Mobile Money customers.

As part of MTN’s network expansion plan, the company rolled out a number of new cell sites. This investment helped support 64 percent growth in data traffic.



Performance in the first quarter of 2021 was influenced by the protracted impact of the pandemic. As a result of this, MTN Ghana carried on with its work to support lives through its Y’ello Hope initiatives.



Key amongst these initiatives is that as at April 5, 2021, MTN had delivered 356,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to support the Ghana Government’s efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. This is part of the commitment made by MTN Group to provide US$25 million to support the African Union’s COVID-19 vaccination programme and help secure up to seven million doses of the vaccine for health workers across the continent.



Operational review

MTN’s subscriber base grew by 600,000 to 25 million, as the company improved its network and customer experience. Continued demand for data and increased adoption of more digital payment services supported the company’s active data subscribers’ growth of 400,000 to reach 11.2 million and MoMo users growth of 100,000 to reach 10.7 million. The number of MoMo merchants expanded by 11,000 to 183,000 and our agent network by 15,000 to 221,000.



MTN also improved on its ayoba offerings with enhancements including payment integration and new business-to-customer channels. Additionally, MTN enhanced self-service offerings on myMTN app, introducing MoMo and mobile broadband channels to the app to improve the feature set and customer experience.



Commenting on the quarterly results, the CEO of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh said, “MTN remains committed to providing support to combat COVID-19. As we progress through 2021, we will remain focused on supporting our people, our customers and Government, while ensuring network resilience as this is critical to the continued recovery of the economy.”