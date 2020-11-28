MTN Ghana dominates trading activity on Stock Market

The market capitalization decreased marginally by 0.24%

Source: SAS Ghana

Market Summary

The benchmark index closed today’s session 12.34 points (-0.68%) lower at 1,806.94 with a -19.95% year-to-date return as a result of downward price movements in two telecom and banking counters.



The market capitalization decreased marginally by 0.24% to settle at GH¢52.96 billion.



CAL Bank ( -1.43%) moderated the GSE Financial Index by 1.08 points to close at 1,622.81 with a year-to-date return of -19.65%.



The SAS Manufacturing Index recorded no gains or losses, closing at 1,789.37 with a -48.60% year-to-date return.

MTNGH (-1.64%) completed the decliners’ chart at GH¢0.60.



Trading activity strengthened as 2,011,300 shares valued at GH¢1,210,385 changed hands from 776,877 shares valued at GH¢696,268 in the previous session.



MTNGH dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 99.69% of the total volume traded and 99.40% of the total value traded.



We anticipate activity levels to pick up.

Source: SAS Ghana