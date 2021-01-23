Made in Ghana bread selling in US stores

A1 Bread has succesfully gone through US government's Select US programme

Ghana’s premium and tasty cake bread A1 has penetrated the US market after three years of being in local operation.

Ghana’s Embassy in Washington announced on Friday that A1 bread is now available in America after successfully going through a special US government programme known as Select US, designed to help foreign products penetrate the U.S market.



“We are happy to announce that A1, an indigenous Ghanaian bread-making company has expanded its operations to the United States.



“This expansion to the U.S. market is particularly unique because it is grounded on a special partnership arrangement with a major American bread company to ensure scale and penetration of the U.S. market at a faster rate,” the Embassy said in a statement on its official Facebook page.



“This initiative is part of Select USA, an American government program designed to help foreign products penetrate the U.S. market.

“Last year, H.E. Dr. Barfuor Adjei-Barwuah toured the $3 million production site as well as retailers currently testing the A1 cake bread market in the tri-state area,” the embassy noted.



It added: “As an Embassy, we are particularly proud of this emerging Ghanaian story and Godfried Obeng Boateng, the young CEO leading this initiative.



