Mahama promises to set up independent Value for Money office to scrutinise all govt projects over $5m

John Dramani Mahama, Ex-President

Former President and Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama has noted that his government will put measures in place to tackle corruption and misappropriation of public funds.

According to him, government procurement is one of the major areas through which corruption occurs.



He has therefore noted that among other measures, he will set up an independent office to check and scrutinize all contracts above $5 million.



"Government procurement is recognised as a major source of corruption and misappropriation of public funds. We will, among other measures, set up an Independent Value for Money office to scrutinize all government procurements/projects above a $5 million threshold or as shall be recommended by Parliament," Mahama noted in a post on X (formerly twitter).



John Mahama also noted that when his party comes to power, he will run a 24-hour economy.



He said: “A new NDC administration will work urgently to equip our youth with the entrepreneurial knowledge and skills needed for a sustainable future. We will introduce a 24-hour economy with incentives and tax breaks for manufacturers who will run extra shifts to create more room for employment.”

