Maintain us to make Ghana’s economy world class - Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Ghana's Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has stated the government of Ghana cannot compromise on the economy of the country.

He said we have to maintain a stable economy and move into an era of stronger Ghanaian companies, stronger financial institutions, and stronger health systems.



The government, he said has put in place measures to ensure the economy remains strong despite the outbreak of the coronavirus outbreak.



The Minister added only Ghanaian contractors would embark on projects initiated by government and from there; we will pivot into a massive housing scheme nationwide.

"So you are going to see work in the sense of enterprise going on, and that will lead to the whole concept of Ghana as a regional hub which we area going to push hard to make Ghana a world class economy."



He asked Ghanaians to retain the NPP because with the NPP, we have a brighter future.



Mr. Ofori-Atta was speaking at Cape Coast where the party is expected to launch its manifesto for the 2020 general elections.

