Maize traders complain about price hike in Kumasi

A rubber bowl of the white maize which was sold at GHS25 has been increased to GHS30

The price of maize is on the rise on market in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital, traders at the Borlaho market have complained.

The hike in the price of the commodity, according to sellers who spoke to Kumasi FM's Elisha Adarkwah, is a result of its scarcity, caused by unfavourable weather conditions.



According to the traders, a rubber bowl of the white maize, one of the varieties, which was sold at GHS25 has been increased to GHS30.

Another variety, the yellow maize has also gained from GHS27 to GHS32.



A bag of white maize has been increased from GHS250 to GHS300, according to the traders, while a bag of yellow maize has also risen from GHS270 to GHS320.