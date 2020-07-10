Business News

Major sector indices stay flat while CAL dominates trading activity

The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses, closing at 1,706.66

MTN Ghana (-1.72%), the sole decliner at the session, moderated the benchmark index by 11.84 points (-0.63%) to close at 1,865.69 with a year-to-date return of -17.34% while the market capitalization decreased by 0.23% to settle at 52.60 billion.

The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses, closing at 1,706.66 with a -15.50% year-to-date return while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained unchanged at 2,599.53 with a year-to-date return of -25.33%.



Trading activity strengthened as 85,632 shares valued at GH¢53,668 changed hands from 18,815 shares valued at GH¢18,954 in the previous session.

CAL Bank dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 58.39% of the total volume traded and 60.56% of the total value traded.



We expect activity levels to increase as investors take advantage of bargain stocks.

Source: SAS Ghana

