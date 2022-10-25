Majority Caucus in parliament demands Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen's dismissal

The Majority Caucus in Parliament is demanding the dismissal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

This comes after the group of NPP MPs made the shocking revelation to journalists in Parliament when the House resumed on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.



MP for Asante-Akim North, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi who introduced himself as the spokesperson for the Majority Caucus explained the position comes after several concerns over the management of the economy which is now seeking IMF assistance.



He adds that several concerns raised on economic management, have been sent to government, but are yet to yield the intended results.



"We have made our grave concerns to the President through parliamentary leadership and NPP leadership without any positive response. We are by this medium communicating our strong desire that the President change the Minister of Finance [Ken Ofori-Atta] and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry [Charles Adu Boahen] without further delay to restore confidence in the financial sector and reverse the downward trend in economic growth," the lawmaker told journalists.



"The summary of our concerns leads to a plea that the Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen be removed from office. We pray that this request will be carried to the presidency," he added.

The New Patriotic Party MPs have therefore petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to remove Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen in hopes of restoring public confidence in the economy.



The group however said it will not do business with government nor support the 2023 Budget if the president fails to heed their calls.



Meanwhile, about 80 NPP MPs have reportedly signed the petition for the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen.







