Business News

Make renewable energy attractive for export - Energy expert to govt

The expert believes industries will switch to renewable energy soon

Energy expert and Executive Director for the Africa Center for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Nurudeen Mohammed has called on relevant government agencies to consider making power production attractive for export.

He is of the view that as many countries including Ghana are looking to migrating into renewable energy, the innovation must be harnessed so it can be attractive for neighbouring countries to import.



Speaking on Starr FM’s ‘Business Edition’, Mr Nurudeen said “as we go into renewable, there are things we should consider as a country. We should make our power production attractive to our neighbours so we can export more.”



Touching on power consumption in the country, he indicated “if you take a critical look at the sector consumption of electricity, you realize that households are now consuming more power than industries. It’s important that we focus on industries and factories and that will enure to the benefit of the country.”

Technology Sales Engineer Nana Adom Abayie Nyarko who was also on the show said: “if any company is looking at lowering their energy bills, they should consider solar.”



“Gradually, people are hopping onto solar and I think it’s something we should look at,” he added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.