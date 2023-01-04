22
Menu
Business

Mass layoffs to occur in financial sector, others - Ato Forson projects

Cassiel Ato Forson1212122 Cassiel Ato Forson, former Deputy Minister of Finance

Wed, 4 Jan 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson says there will be mass layoffs from the financial sector due to the impact of the ongoing debt restructuring.

The expected layoffs will also affect foreign-financed projects among others, the Ajumako lawmaker said in a Facebook post.

“Unemployment will worsen due to the freeze on employment, debt restructuring, poor business climate, and massive austerity,” Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson explained.

He also predicted that Ghana’s economy will record one of the worst non-oil GDP growths due to the impact of the debt restructuring and a plethora of extremely tough fiscal and monetary policies.

“The haircut on domestic bonds and Eurobond is expected to adversely impact the health of the banking sector, local businesses, and individuals! Also, Bilateral debt restructuring will lead to government’s foreign financed projects being abandoned,” he mentioned.

The cedi, according to the MP, will inevitably depreciate further, from January to June before a possible IMF board approval in the Q2, 2023.

“Inflation is expected to be above 30% for the most part of 2023.

“Government’s gold for oil policy will not make any major impact on the price of petroleum products.”

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Cedi will inevitably depreciate further from January to June' - Ato Forson projects
National Cathedral: Your 'fake' investigations 'boring' – Adjaye lunges at accusers
I will deal with you if you trespass again – Drobonsohene warns Agogo Police Commander
'He's not taller than me' - Ethiopian challenges 'World Tallest' Ghanaian man
Latest OSP report: Adu Boahen, Sir John's will, Akonta Mining, others mentioned
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Related Articles: