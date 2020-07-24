Business News

McDan urges entrepreneurs to uphold discipline in their relationship with employees

Daniel McKorley is a respected businessman

Founder and CEO of McDan Group of Companies, Daniel McKorley, has said entrepreneurs need to always ensure that there are strict rules of discipline with their staff.

The Ghanaian business mogul believes that will ensure that staff give their best in delivering their assigned tasks.



Speaking to Joy FM on Thursday, July 23, 2020, the respected businessman said expectations of employees must be spelt out by their employers to enable proper review.



“Teach your employees that I employed you to find me solutions not to bring me problems. Some employers take too long in firing their workers,” he said.



“You have employees who are not consistent and these kinds of superstar attitudes and many times, they feel they are doing you a favour. It makes control very difficult,” he added.



His advice was part of a discussion on the triggers of poor work ethics among some hired staff.

Dr McKorley explained that the reason Ghanaians can work relatively better with foreign employers is they are principled people.



He believes many of the low-performing staff do not see anything wrong with their misconduct.



“If you are not careful in Ghana, the people you are dropping your standard to the standard of the people you employ. Because of their attitudes, you begin to accept the unacceptable,” McKorley admonished.



He further appealed to bosses live by example to cultivate the same attitude in their staff.



“You inject that attitude into your worker, keep your values. When your integrity levels are low you are destroying your employee,” he said.

