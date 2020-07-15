Business News

Metro Mass interdicts staff for leading strike over unpaid salaries

Management of the Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMTL) has interdicted the chairman of the Junior Staff Union, Mr Osei John for inciting the workers of Kumasi depot to strike today, Wednesday, 15 July 2020 over their unpaid salaries.

A letter addressed to Mr Osei John said: “This is most unfortunate and in fact your alleged incitement of the workers not to work is very serious considering the fact that MMTL like most corporate entities the world over is going through very turbulent times due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.”



The letter said Mr Osei John is sabotaging efforts by the company and depriving the company of revenue.



Background



The Ashanti Regional branch of the Metro Mass Transit Limited embarked on a strike action over unpaid salaries.

According to the workers, management has failed to pay their arrears as promised them last two weeks when they declared a strike on Friday, 3 July 2020.



The workers referred to a communiqué written and signed by the Divisional Union Executives on behalf of the staff unions of MMTL on Monday, 29 June 2020 to the Managing Director of the Company, detailing the hardship faced by staff following the delay in payment of salaries for the months of May and June after taking half of their salaries for the month of April.





