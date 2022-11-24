Minority vows to resist draconian 2023 budget

Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader in Parliament has indicated that his side will resist any policy it feels are “draconian” in the 2023 budget which will be presented by Ken Ofori-Atta, the embattled finance minister.

The minority in a statement emphasized the need for “drastic cuts in non-essential Government expenditures and more prudent use of scarce national resources.



“We have also demanded greater transparency and accountability in public financial management."



The Minority added that it expects its proposals to “find expression in the budget and signal a change in course by the failed Akufo-Addo/Bawumia Government.



“We wish to assure the Ghanaian people that we stand with them in these difficult times, and we will not relent in our efforts to hold the managers of the economy to account,” the statement added.



The Minority also allayed fears that it could boycott the budget presentation because of protests against the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to present the 2023 budget statement in Parliament on Thursday, November 24.

GhanaWeb earlier gathered that the finance minister risked meeting an empty Parliament.



According to sources, both majority and minority MPs were likely to absent themselves, which will make it impossible for the minister to present the budget because there will be a lack of quorum as required by the Constitution.



But the Majority Caucus in Parliament mended all cracks in their front ahead of the reading of the 2023 budget after a meeting between the Caucus and National Executives and National Council Members of the governing New Patriotic Party.







