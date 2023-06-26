0
Menu
Business

MoMo withdrawal fees to be revised from July 1

MoMo 1.jpeg Mobile Money

Mon, 26 Jun 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

In an effort to inform its customers, MTN, a prominent telecommunications company, has announced a forthcoming modification to its mobile money withdrawal transaction fees. Starting from July 1, 2023, customers can expect an adjustment in fees for cash-out transactions that exceed a specific threshold.

MTN MobileMoney Limited recently dispatched an SMS circular to its customers, providing details about the fee changes. As per the circular, cash-out transactions below GH₵2,000 will now incur a fee equivalent to 1% of the transaction amount.

On the other hand, for cash-out transactions totaling GH₵2,000 and above, a flat fee of GHS20 will be directly deducted from the customer's wallet. It was stressed in the circular that customers should utilize the "Momo" platform for their transactions and should not pay any additional fees to Mobile Money agents.

Currently, MTN imposes a maximum fee of 1% for cash-out transactions up to GH₵1,000, while cash-out transactions exceeding GH₵1,000 are subject to a fee of GH₵10. Under the revised fee structure, the 1% fee will only apply to amounts below GH₵2,000, and the maximum fee has been raised to GH₵20.

MTN's decision to adjust mobile money withdrawal fees has attracted significant attention within its user base.

Source: classfmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé
Ablekuma bullion van attack: Security policy expert blames police high command
Ablekuma bullion van attack: What we know so far
Two Ghanaian students in the US die in a car crash
How Gyakye Quayson 'saluted' Tsikata after major ruling by High Court
Tsatsu Tsikata 'clash' with Godfred Dame in court
Suhuyini slams Samira Bawumia
Koforidua murder: Mother of suspect speaks
NDC big shots who attended Gyakye Quayson’s High Court hearing
Related Articles: