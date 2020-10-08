Most importers under-declare, they must be truthful - Customs Commissioner

Commissioner of the Customs Division, Kwadwo Damoah

The Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Colonel (rtd) Kwadwo Damoah, has advised importers to be truthful in their declarations.

The Commissioner said, “importers should be truthful because that will help them as importers and help the nation as well”.



Col Damoah gave this admonition in an interview with Onua FM’s Ghana Dadwene hosted by Nana Yaw Opare on Monday, October 5.



He said, “they should declare the cost value of their products to help us because most people under-declare the cost of their goods”.

Reacting to the concerns that the cost of clearing goods at Ghana’s ports is very high, which also takes a lot of time, Col Damoah said: “it is because the cost of clearing goods are higher in Ghana, but most people want to evade tax and as such, they clear their goods in the neighbouring countries like Togo”.



“They want to beat customs so they don’t tell the truth. They give misdescriptions on their goods”.



The Commissioner said, “most people do not give the accurate declaration of their goods and that affects the processes”.