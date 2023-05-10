1
My victory depends on the 1 million farmers I've helped - Former Agric Minister

Wed, 10 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has said his victory in the presidential race on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) depends on farmers.

According to him, about one million farmers in the Northern region will vouch for him because of the impact he made in their lives during his tenure as the Agric minister.

He stressed that these farmers have benefitted from policies and programmes he initiated as the Food and Agric Minister at the time.

In an interview with journalists in Accra, Dr Afriyie Akoto said, “Most of these farmers I met in Upper East, Upper West, Savannah regions are also delegates and party constituencies executives. The one million farmers are the ones who will bear witness to me."

"Just go to any farmer and ask about the impact I have had on their lives when I was Minister for Food and Agriculture. And they will confess to you, they will tell you. They will vote for me to win,” he stated.

Meanwhile, five people have made public their intentions to contest the flagbearership position of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

They include; Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, Former Food and Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong, and one other.

November 4, 2023, has been set for the NPP presidential primaries to select a flagbearer for the general elections in 2024.

