NBSSI aiding 500 SMSEs to digitalise

Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, NBSSI boss

The National Board for Small-Scale Industries (NBSSI) has said it is on course with plans to formalise the operations of Small- and Medium-Scale Enterprises (SMSE) through digital means.

According to the Board, without digitalisation, businesses in the country will not grow.



Speaking at the second edition of the 2020 Ghana Women Entrepreneurship Summit, Executive Director of NBSSI, Mrs Kosi Yankey-Ayeh said some funds have been secured for about 500 SMEs to help move their startups to digital platforms.



She said: “Digitisation of SMEs is key and if you look at even under the NBSSI and the new Ghana Enterprise Agency, there’s a key to digitalise even this new enterprise agency because, without digitalization, you can’t move forward”.

“As you walk through here, you ask people questions and they say: ‘I’m selling’ but ‘where are you selling?’ Changes in the way and demographics of how things are sold and how people buy things are here to stay with us; COVID is here to stay with us, so, really, digitalisation is at the heart of it.



“In our new partnership with GIZ, this week, we will sign and complete the MoU, we’ve got access to financial support to be able to transform 500 SMSEs to give them access to digitalisation tools to build their capacity…”