NBSSI to recall funds paid into dormant accounts – Executive Director

Mrs Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, Executive Director of the National Board for Small Scale Industries

According to the Executive Director of the National Board for Small Scale Industries,Mrs Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, the outfit is putting measures in place to recall all COVID-19 stimulus package funds paid to applicants whose business accounts have been dormant in the next three weeks.

Speaking to journalists at a meeting held in Accra, MrsYankey-Ayeh revealed that, payments have been made to some applicants who applied for the COVID-19 stimulus package but the accounts have remained dormant for various reasons which suggested that such applicants did not need the funds, hence the decision to recall it.



“Some of the applicants have been informed that the funds are in their accounts, but unfortunately, they have not gone for the funds. We keep calling, we keep asking, there are some we call and they say they do not want the money anymore, some also say they did not apply for the money even though they are in the NBSSI system. Some are really not going for them,” she said.



During a meeting held with the Coronavirus Alleviation Programme Business Support Scheme (CAPBuSS) to discuss the disbursement of the Funds and challenges being confronted with by applicants, MrsYankey-Ayeh indicated that the Board and its stakeholders will continue to create awareness for applicants who were genuinely unaware of the disbursement, to check their bank accounts and resolve related challenges.

The NBSSI indicated that a total of 300,00 out of 900,000 applicants have received support so far with about GHc750 million earmarked for disbursement. About 80 per cent of members of the CAPBuSS benefitted from the package while the rest did not go through because of challenges including incomplete applications, wrong codes, wrong mobile money (MOMO) numbers and names and duplicate tax identification numbers and bank accounts.



CAPBuSS was launched on May 19, 2020, to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to survive during these trying times of COVID-19.