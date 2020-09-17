Business News

'NDC stole my tax holiday idea' - PNC’s Awingobit

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

A flagbearer hopeful of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Mr Sampson Awingobit, has accused the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of stealing his corporate tax holiday idea and incorporating it into their 2020 manifesto.

Mr Awingobit told Blessed Sogah on the State of the Nation programme on Class91.3FM on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 that the NDC stole his idea a few days after he had made it public during an interview with Accra-based Citi FM.



During the NDC’s 2020 manifesto launch, former President John Mahama, who is the party’s flagbearer, said his next government, should he win the polls, will grant tax holidays to startup businesses and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).



Mr Mahama said freeing startup businesses and SMEs from tax payment will give them the opportunity to facilitate growth and expansion.

According to him, the next NDC government will work toward formalising the informal sector since it accounts for about 90 per cent of employment but only contribute about 30 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).



He said his government will ensure that by encouraging the creation of small business associations (SBAs), assisting the sector through continuous simplification of compliance processes, strengthening the capacity of the National Board for Small-Scale Industries (NBSSI) and providing special financial support to market women and entrepreneurs.

