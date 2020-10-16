NDC to set-up coal plant at Ekumfi Otuam - Mahama

Former president, John Dramani Mahama

The Flagbearer of National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, has announced plans by the Party to establish a coal plant at Ekumfi Otuam in the Central Region.

The envisaged 2,000 megawatts (MW) plant will significantly augment the country’s hydro, thermal and solar sources of power generation of which work had earlier started by the Volta River Authority (VRA) in collaboration with partners before the NDC exited.



Mr Mahama gave the assurance at a durbar of the Chiefs and people of Ekumfi-Otuam on the second day of his four-day tour of the Central Region.



He said after a series of feasibility studies, Otuam, the hometown of late President John Evans Atta Mills, was identified as a potential site for the project and pledged his commitment to making it operational when given the nod.



"We identified a number of possible places where we can build this project. We started from the West down to the East, trying to get a possible location around the coast to put up the infrastructure. One of the potential sites is Otuam, the hometown of our late President, Atta Mills," he said.



Coal-fired plants produce electricity by burning coal in a boiler to produce steam under tremendous pressure. Energy produced from coal is cheaper, abundant and more affordable than other energy sources.



Former President Mahama spoke about establishing a salt processing factory in the community to create employment and significantly empower the people with other employable skills and training to better their lives.

Such interventions were part of a broader strategy to sustainably open up the entire Ekumfi District with massive investment drive to befit its status as home region of the late President Mills.



Mr Abeiku Crentsil, the NDC parliamentary aspirant, accused the ruling New Patriotic Party of doing little to construct a landing beach it had cut the sod for.



He described such moves by the government as deceitful and assured the people of the NDC’s resolve to stick to its promises to get the work done when voted into power.



Odaefo Akyen VIII, Chief of Otuam and President of Ekumfi-Otuam Traditional Council, called on politicians and key stakeholders to sustain the nation's enviable peace before, during and after the polls.



He appealed for more infrastructural support including good roads, education, health and sustainable jobs for the people.